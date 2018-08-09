Southern districts in Tamil Nadu too grieve M Karunanidhi’s death

By Express News Service

SOUTHERN TAMIL NADU: It was uneasy calmness that took centre stage in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu following the death of DMK supremo and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The normal life in southern districts, including Madurai, Theni, Dindigul Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari came to a standstill as transport services including private buses, auto-rickshaws, share autos, call taxi stayed off the roads.

As many as 7,000 policemen were deployed in the southern districts and vantage points including bus stands, railway stations, airports and at government offices.

Shops including departmental stores, malls, hotels, pharmacies remained closed till Wednesday night. Cinemas remained shut from Tuesday evening till Wednesday night. Though it was a holiday for the educational institutions, students gathered at a few schools and colleges in some of the districts to pay floral tributes to the former Chief Minister’s photograph.

The main bus terminus including MGR Bus stand at Mattuthavani and bus terminus Aarapalayam and Periyar at Madurai wore a deserted look and the DMK party cadre took out a silent procession at Palayamkottai and other parts in Tirunelveli district.

SETC’s long distance government buses plying from Madurai to various destinations were cancelled and buses from other States including Kerala and Karnataka did not arrive as they were stopped on the border.

In Dindigul district, DMK cadre from M M Kovilur, Kattakamanpatti, Viralipatti and Ammapatti tonsured their heads to pay their respect to the departed leader.

In Theni, two DMK cadre - Murugesan alias Kalimuthu (45) of Rasingapuram village and Govindan (55) of Bodi - died of shock after they came to know about the demise of their party chief.

Further, commercial establishments and tourist spots Nayakar Mahal, Gandhi Museum in Madurai remained closed and usually crowded places like Courtallam and Kodaikanal wore a deserted look. Pandhals and flower tributes on the portrait of Karunanidhi could be seen along the roadsides throughout tyhe district.

Songs, hailing the DMK chief was also being played by the partymen in several junctions. Tributes were also paid to the departed leader at fishermen colonies at Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Kayapattinam and Kanyakumari.