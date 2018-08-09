Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern districts in Tamil Nadu too grieve M Karunanidhi’s loss

It was uneasy calmness that took centre stage in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu following the death of DMK supremo and former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Published: 09th August 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SOUTHERN TAMIL NADU: It was uneasy calmness that took centre stage in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu following the death of DMK supremo and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The normal life in southern districts, including Madurai, Theni, Dindigul Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Ramnathapuam, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari came to a standstill as transport services including private buses, auto-rickshaws, share autos, call taxi stayed off the roads. As many as 7,000 policemen were deployed in the southern districts and vantage points including bus stands, railway stations, airports and at government offices.

Shops including departmental stores, malls, hotels, pharmacies remained closed till Wednesday night. Cinemas remained shut from Tuesday evening till Wednesday night. Though it was a holiday for the educational institutions, students gathered at a few schools and colleges in some of the district to pay floral tributes to the former chief minister’s photograph. The main bus terminus including MGR Bus stand at Mattuthavani and bus terminus Aarapalayam and Periyar at Madurai wore a deserted look and the DMK party cadre took out a silent procession at Palayamkottai and other parts in Tirunelveli district.

SETC’s long distance government buses plying from Madurai to various destinations were cancelled and buses from other States including Kerala and Karnataka did not arrive as they were stopped on the border.
In Dindigul district, DMK cadre from M M Kovilur, Kattakamanpatti, Viralipatti and Ammapatti tonsured their heads to pay their respect to the departed leader.

In Theni, two DMK cadre - Murugesan alias Kalimuthu (45) of Rasingapuram village and Govindan (55) of Bodi - died of shock after they came to know about the demise of their  party chief.  Further, commercial establishments and tourist spots Nayakar Mahal, Gandhi Museum in Madurai remained closed and usually crowded places like Courtallam and Kodaikanal wore a deserted look. Pandhals and flower tributes on the portrait of Karunanidhi could be seen along the roadsides throughout tyhe district. Songs, hailing the DMK chief was also being played by the partymen in several junctions. Tributes were also paid to the departed leader at fishermen colonies at Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Kayapattinam and Kanyakumari. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi death Southern districts in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects