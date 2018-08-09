Supreme Court orders closure of 27 resorts in Nilgiris elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to shut down 27 resorts and hotels built illegally on the elephant corridor of Nilgiris within 48 hours. A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta gave owners of another 12 resorts on the corridor 48 hours to submit relevant documents to the district collector to show they had necessary approvals.

The Centre had told the court that there were 27 critical elephant corridors in 22 states. The bench expressed displeasure over how the construction was carried out on the elephant corridor of Nilgiris.

The counsel representing the petitioner had earlier claimed several hotels and resorts were built in the elephant corridors of the state and stated that around 18,000 elephants came to Tamil Nadu during the monsoon season and the court should direct that the power connection to these resorts and hotels be snapped. The bench had directed the Nilgiris Collector to file a report on the illegal constructions done in the area and ordered that no more construction be allowed in the elephant corridors.

The Collector's report had listed 39 such resort complexes (with restaurants). Of the 39, 12 were represented in court.

"There is no one present on behalf of the remaining 27 resorts. It is deemed that they accept the Report of the Collector. The Report is to the effect that they are running commercial enterprises even though they do not have approval for the same. They are directed to be closed down or sealed by the Collector," the court said in its order and directed the State to do the needful within 48 hours.

The owners of the 12 resorts were granted 48 hours to produce all documents showing approval and valid title and possession for running resorts before the Collector. If the documentation of any resort was incomplete or showed that approval was not granted, the court directed the Collector to close and seal the premises immediately.

Others mentioned in the Collector's report were given two months to produce necessary documents for verification before the Collector. The TN government had issued an order in August 2010, confirming the elephant corridor map it had published that January. However, landowners approached the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order against them in this regard.