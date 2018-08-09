Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority revamped; first meet on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA), which has been reconstituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, will be holding its 101st meeting on August 10.The meeting, chaired by environment secretary, assumes significance as it is being held after the Union Ministry of Environment reconstituted the authority, last month.Other than the Chairman, its consists of director of environment, who will be the ex-officio member- secretary, commissioner of town and country planning, commissioner of fisheries, member- secretary, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, member-secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and regional director of Central Groundwater Board as members.

The experts in the authority include director of Institute of remote Sensing, Anna University, S S Ramakrishnan, Conservator of Forests (retd) S Paulraj, Group head-Ocean Observation systems, National institute of Ocean technology (NIOT) R Venkatesan, and director of Centre for Environment, Health and Safety, Annamalai university, Nehru Kumar Vaithilingam.V Selvam, executive director of M S Swaminathan Research foundation is the non-governmental organisation member.

As per the new order reconstituting TNSCZMA, the authority to maintain transparency has been mandated to create a dedicated website and post information relating to its functions, including agenda of its meetings, minutes of meetings, decision taken in each meeting, recommendations on matters on violations and contravention and actions taken on it, court orders and approved Coastal Zone Management Plan.The reconstituted authority has been asked to approve project proposals in accordance with Coastal Zone Management Plan and within Coastal Regulation Zone notification within 60 days from the receipt of such application.