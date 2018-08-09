Tamil Nadu’s streets fall silent in mourning

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All business establishments remained closed and public transport was suspended across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as a mark of respect to DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who died on Tuesday.

Streets across Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu wore a deserted look as shops, including shopping malls, cinema theatres, hotels and grocery shops downed their shutters. All private companies, including IT firms and other manufacturing industries, also declared a holiday. Roads in the city and State highways were deserted as State transport corporations and private bus operators suspended services. Bus services were stopped across the State since 7 pm on Tuesday. Goods lorries also stayed off the road.

Chennai’s busiest mofussil bus terminus at Koyambedu remained without commuters. Commercial vehicles and other passenger vehicles, including autos and call taxis, did not operate. Petrol outlets remained closed from 6 am to 6 pm. Distribution of both Aavin and privatemilk was disrupted across the State. The government had declared a holiday as a mark of respect to the Dravidian leader. Schools and colleges remained closed. However, operation of express trains was unaffected. Trains from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore were operated as per schedule.

At least 77 vehicles, including 68 government buses, were damaged in stone-pelting incidents since Tuesday in the aftermath of Karunanidhi’s death. Such incidents were reported in Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Salem, Tiruchy and Madurai.