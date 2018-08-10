Court refuses to remand Tamil Nadu activist Thirumurugan Gandhi arrested under sedition charges

JAYANTHI PAWAR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A magistrate court here refused to remand activist Thirumurugan Gandhi, who was arrested on sedition charges for speaking in the United Nations Human Right Council about the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters. When the Chennai police produced Gandhi before magistrate S Prakash today, the police faced hard questions from the judge on why the activist was arrested for a video that was uploaded by the UNHRC.



Gandhi was detained when he landed in the Bengaluru airport on Thursday as the Chennai police had registered a case under sedition charges against him based on complaint of the ruling AIADMK party

functionary. The complaint had alleged that the video of the Gandhi's speech at the UNHRC, which was uploaded in social media sites is "instigating hatred among the people." The arrest drew much condemnation from various quarters.



When the Chennai police brought him to the city and produced before the magistrate, they could have not expected such tough questions. Sources said the magistrate Prakash asked the police to list the incidents of violence that broke out after the video was uploaded.

Also, the judge pointed out that the video was not uploaded by Gandhi in the first place. It was uploaded by the UNHRC. Since the speech was delivered at UN forum where India is also a representative,

Thirumurugan cannot be held responsible for it as the videos were uploaded by the UNHRC, the court pointed out.



The complaint against Gandhi was filed by AIADMK's IT wing, Haja Amir Hussain last month.



Thirumurugan Gandhi also produced the documents, including the invitation for him to speak at the UNHRC and the recordings of what his speech.



The court subsequently said it cannot remand Gandhi, but allowed police to have him in custody for 24 hours to interrogate him.



The activist had addressed the council at Geneva in last month and only on Thursday he returned India. He was detained soon after he landed at the Bengaluru airport around 4 am because of the 'Look out notice' against him.



"He had attended the meeting in mid July in which he raised the issue on police firing over the Sterlite stir and pointed out how Goondas Act was being misused by the state police who detained activists under

this. After this the Tamil Nadu police filed an FIR against him under sedition charges and issued a look out circular," said Praveen Kumar, Coordinator of May 17 movement.