Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami grants Rs 5 crore for Kerala deluge relief, assures help

Published: 10th August 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the havoc played by unprecedented floods in certain districts of Kerala, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore “as a token of support to and solidarity of the people of Tamil Nadu with the people of Kerala in their hour of need.”

In a statement here, he also announced that the Tamil Nadu government was ready to render any other assistance as may be required by the Kerala Government.

Stating that the heavy rain and unprecedented floods in certain districts of Kerala had caused extensive damage to property and loss of lives, Palaniswami said “This has also caused untold suffering to the people of the State of Kerala. On behalf of the State government and people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the rains and floods.”

He said Kerala was faced with the arduous task of ensuring immediate rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood ravaged areas and reconstruction of the devastated areas in the coming days. He announced a contribution of `5 crore from the CM Public Relief Fund to the Kerala government.   

Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
