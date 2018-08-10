Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Girl ends life after being bullied in school

A 16-year-old girl immolated herself on Wednesday night allegedly because her classmates bullied her on her obesity.

By Express News Service

The police said, “The girl, a resident of Ranga Nagar near Chromepet, was studying in class 11 in a government school in Chromepet. Wednesday being a holiday, she kept indoors. After her parents went to sleep at night,  she set herself afire. Her parents rushed her to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital with 53 per cent burns. On Thursday morning, she succumbed to injuries”

The Shastri Nagar police have registered a case and further investigations are on. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

