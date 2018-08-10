Two women’s deaths attributed to medical negligence in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women died allegedly due to medical negligence at two private hospitals each in Vadapalani and Pallikaranai on Tuesday and Thursday. “On Tuesday, Rohini Sathish (32), who works at a stainless-steel vessel shop in Nanmangalam, was admitted in a private hospital to remove a lump in her throat. The doctors had allegedly administered an injection at her throat.

A few moments later, she fainted and collapsed. The doctors advised her husband, Sathish to take her to the government Chromepet hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Suspecting medical negligence, Sathish lodged a complaint,” said an investigation officer from the Pallikaranai police station.

The police said the body has been sent to the hospital for autopsy and after the results the case would be altered accordingly.

Similarly, on Thursday, Komagan Arivudai Nambi, a resident of Banu Nagar near Ambattur, lodged a complaint at the K K Nagar police station.

“Nambi’s wife Nirmala was admitted in a private hospital in Vadapalani to get her phlegm removed from her lungs. The doctors inserted a tube through her lungs to remove the substance and some time later had informed Nambi that they need more blood since there had been profuse bleeding.

While he was busy arranging for blood, the hospital authorities told Nambi that his wife died and should be moved to the government Omandurar hospital,” said a police officer from K K Nagar police station.

Based on his complaint, case has been registered.