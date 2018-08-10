Home States Tamil Nadu

Two women’s deaths attributed to medical negligence in Tamil Nadu

Two women died allegedly due to medical negligence at two private hospitals each in Vadapalani and Pallikaranai on Tuesday and Thursday.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women died allegedly due to medical negligence at two private hospitals each in Vadapalani and Pallikaranai on Tuesday and Thursday. “On Tuesday, Rohini Sathish (32), who works at a stainless-steel vessel shop in Nanmangalam, was admitted in a private hospital to remove a lump in her throat. The doctors had allegedly administered an injection at her throat.

A few moments later, she fainted and collapsed. The doctors advised her husband, Sathish to take her to the government Chromepet hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Suspecting medical negligence, Sathish  lodged a complaint,” said an investigation officer from the Pallikaranai police station.
The police said the body has been sent to the hospital for autopsy and after the results the case would be altered accordingly.

Similarly, on Thursday, Komagan Arivudai Nambi, a resident of Banu Nagar near Ambattur, lodged a complaint at the K K Nagar police station.

“Nambi’s wife Nirmala was admitted in a private hospital in Vadapalani to get her phlegm removed from her lungs. The doctors inserted a tube through her lungs to remove the substance and some time later had informed Nambi that they need more blood since there had been profuse bleeding.

While he was busy arranging for blood, the hospital authorities told Nambi that his wife died and should be moved to the government Omandurar  hospital,” said a police officer from K K Nagar police station.
Based on his complaint,  case has been registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi