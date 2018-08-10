Home States Tamil Nadu

WATCH | Cops detain activist Thirumurugan Gandhi minutes after court sets him free

Thirumurugan Gandhi was again rounded up by the cops on Friday and taken forcibly in a car as he was walking out of the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police.

Published: 10th August 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Thirumurugan Gandhi

Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi (Photo | May 17 Facebook)

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just hours after a court here pulled up the city police for arresting activist Thirumurugan Gandhi on frivolous grounds, he was again rounded up by the cops on Friday and taken forcibly in a car as he was walking out of the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police. Gandhi was released by the police in the evening after a magistrate court refused to remand him since the court found the sedition charges slapped against the activist were baseless.

But as Gandhi had hardly walked a few metres on the Pantheon Road from the office a group of policemen suddenly surrounded Gandhi and asked him again to come with them. As he refused and demanded the police to show arrest warrant, he was forcibly taken into a vehicle by the police. Later, a police officer said they have to picked up again Gandhi since they want to interrogate him in a 2017 case of "unlawful protest" that was pending in the Royapettah police station.

Gandhi was initially arrested on Thursday early hours as he landed in the Bengaluru airport from Geneva. He had addressed the United Nations Humans Right Council (UNHRC) there last month about the Thoothukudi police firing on anti-sterlite protestors. The Chennai police booked him sedition charges since the video of his speech at the council, uploaded in social media, is "instigating hatred among the people."

When Gandhi was produced by the city police before magistrate S Prakash on Friday, the police faced tough questions from the judge on why the activist was arrested for a video that was uploaded by the UNHRC.

Sources said the magistrate Prakash asked the police to list the incidents of violence that broke out after the video was uploaded. Also, the judge pointed out that the video was not uploaded by Gandhi in the first place. It was uploaded by the UNHRC. Since the speech was delivered at UN forum where India is also a representative, Thirumurugan cannot be held responsible for it as the videos were uploaded by the UNHRC, the court pointed out.

The complaint against Gandhi was filed by Haja Amir Hussain of the AIADMK's IT wing, last month days after the video of Gandhi's speech uploaded in the internet.

Thirumurugan Gandhi also produced the documents, including the invitation for him to speak at the UNHRC and the recordings of what his speech. The court subsequently said it cannot remand Gandhi, but allowed police to have him in custody for 24 hours to interrogate him.

The police took him to the Joint Commissioner of Police office on Pantheon Road. He was let off by the police in the evening only to be again rounded up in a few minutes. "It was just a few minutes since Thirumurugan walked out of the police office when a team of policemen rushed and again detained him. Despite, asking for an arrest warrant, the police did not pay heed and took him again in a car," said Praveen Kumar, Coordinator  of May 17 movement.

A senior police officer said Gandhi was picked up for interrogation in a 2017 pending case for staging a protest at Royapettah without police permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thirumurugan Gandhi sedition charge AIADMK activist Thirumurugan Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala