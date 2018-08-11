‘Dispose of pleas filed by former spokesperson of AIADMK KC Palanisamy’, says Delhi High Court

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission (EC) to dispose of the petitions filed by KC Palanisamy, a former spokesperson of AIADMK who was expelled in March, questioning the validity of the amendments made to the party constitution on September 12, 2017, within four weeks. The amendments made had abolished the post of general secretary as well creation of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator.

KC Palanisamy had filed petitions before EC to ensure fresh election to the post of general secretary with primary members participating in the election process. He was the first to challenge the appointment of VK Sasikala as interim general secretary of the party two years ago. In the petition, Palanisamy contended that the general council did not possess authority to amend the process of filling up the vacancy for the post of general secretary in any other manner whatsoever other than that prescribed under Rule 20(ii) of the by-laws, i.e. election by primary members of Tamil Nadu and members of other States.

He also contended that the amendment brought in by the AIADMK, vide the resolution adopted at the general council meeting on September 12, 2017, abolishing the post of general secretary, was beyond the scope of the constitution of AIADMK by virtue of Rule 43. Election of general secretary through primary members was a basic tenet of the party constitution which had not been compromised ever since the inception of AIADMK in 1972.

Palaniswami also said though it was claimed that he had been expelled from AIADMK, till date he did not get any official information from the party to that effect. However, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai M Satyan told Express that the petition of Palanisamy would not stand the test of law. He said the post of general secretary was not abolished. The resolution adopted at the GC meeting said the late leader J Jayalalithaa would be the eternal general secretary of the party. Further, the EC had already approved the amendments carried out at GC meeting. So, the petition would not pose any problem to AIADMK.