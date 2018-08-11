Home States Tamil Nadu

Flood alert as 1 lakh cusecs to reach Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu

As more than one lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur dam soon, the district administration has issued a flood alert for the people residing in low-lying areas.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: As more than one lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur dam soon, the district administration has issued a flood alert for the people residing in low-lying areas.With the dam’s catchments receiving heavy rain with the Southwest monsoon, the Mettur dam attained its full capacity of 120 ft on July 23. The inflow to the dam was then released for delta irrigation. When rain in the catchments reduced, inflow to the dam also started to decrease. However, in the past one week, it picked up again after the heavy downpour in Kerala and Karnataka. On Thursday, around 1.18 lakh cusecs of water was released from Kabini and KRS dam. On Friday, the water discharge from these dams increased to 1.50 lakh cusecs.

