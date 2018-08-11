Home States Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi not provided proper security during Karunanidhi's funeral: Tamil Nadu Congress

The Congress chief, who is a special protection group protectee, faced trouble for about 30 minutes as he was caught in the multitude of people as police did not ensure a protected pathway.

Published: 11th August 2018 09:12 PM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at DMK chief Karunanidhi's funeral (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi was not provided proper security when he was here to pay his last respects to DMK leader M Karunanidhi, the Congress' state unit alleged today demanding action against police officers responsible for the "lapse.

Gandhi was here on August 8 to pay homage to Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall here, where his body lay in state.

Police allowed the general public to use the special entrance earmarked for VIPs after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it led to tension, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su Thirunavukkarasar alleged in a statement here.

The Congress chief, who is a special protection group protectee, faced trouble for about 30 minutes as he was caught in the multitude of people as police did not ensure a protected pathway for him, Thirunavukkarasar said.

Similar was the situation when he was on his way out of the hall and he had to even wade through slush, the state unit chief alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi was not provided proper security and I strongly condemn it on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee," Thirunavukkarasar said.

He sought "appropriate action" against police officers responsible for providing security at the Rajaji Hall.

"I believe that only such action will avert such lapses in future," he added.

