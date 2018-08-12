Act on ‘security lapse’ during Rahul Gandhi’s visit: TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the ‘security lapse’ that occurred during the visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Rajaji Hall here on August 8, when he came to pay homage to the then DMK president M Karunanidhi, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday demanded action against police officials who were responsible for negligence of duty.He said after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police allowed the general public to use the special entrance marked for VIPs and this led to tension.

Rahul Gandhi, who was given three-tier protection, faced trouble for 30 minutes as he was caught in the crowd since police failed to ensure a safe passage for him, Thirunavukkarasar said. He said the Congress chief faced problems while moving out of the hall also. He had to wade through slush and used a chair to get out.

TN police said security arrangements could not be made for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Rajaji Hall here on August 8 as he arrived an hour and 10 minutes in advance of the scheduled itinerary given to them. A senior police officer said arrangements were made as per the itinerary given to them. “As per schedule, Rahul Gandhi was supposed to start from hotel at Guindy at 2.50 pm and reach the venue by 3.15 pm. But, he reached the venue an hour and 10 minutes earlier. Hence, even before the assigned police team could make arrangements, he reached the venue,” the officer said.