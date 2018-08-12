Home States Tamil Nadu

Act on ‘security lapse’ during Rahul Gandhi’s visit: TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar

 Strongly condemning the ‘security lapse’ that occurred during the visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Rajaji Hall here on August 8, when he came to pay homage to the then DMK president

Published: 12th August 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the ‘security lapse’ that occurred during the visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Rajaji Hall here on August 8, when he came to pay homage to the then DMK president  M Karunanidhi, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday demanded action against police officials who were responsible for negligence of duty.He said after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  police allowed the general public to use the special entrance marked for VIPs and this led to tension.

Rahul Gandhi, who was given three-tier protection, faced trouble for 30 minutes as he was caught in the crowd since police failed to ensure a safe passage for him, Thirunavukkarasar said. He said the Congress chief faced problems while moving out of the hall also. He had to wade through slush and used a chair to get out.

TN police said security arrangements could not be made for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Rajaji Hall here on August 8 as he arrived an hour and 10 minutes in advance of the scheduled itinerary given to them. A senior police officer said arrangements were made as per the itinerary given to them. “As per schedule, Rahul Gandhi was supposed to start from hotel at Guindy at 2.50 pm and reach the venue by 3.15 pm. But, he reached the venue an hour and 10 minutes earlier. Hence, even before the assigned police team could make arrangements, he reached the venue,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK president  M Karunanidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual