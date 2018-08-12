Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Ecotourism events called off in Karamadai range

TheForest department suspended ecotourism activities in Baralikkadu and Poochimarathur from Saturday in view of heavy flow of water in the Bhavani river in the catchment areas of Pillur dam.

Published: 12th August 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Forest department suspended ecotourism activities in Baralikkadu and Poochimarathur from Saturday in view of heavy flow of water in the Bhavani river in the catchment areas of Pillur dam.“It is the first time we are seeing such a heavy flow in the river,” said Karamadai Range Officer T Saravanan.There has been heavy flow in the Bhavani, which originates in the Nilgiris, for the last couple of days, following heavy rains in the region. It passes through the Silent Valley National Park in Kerala before entering Coimbatore. 

“We have been offering one-day stay and coracle rides to tourists, who can also bath in the river. The events were suspended due to heavy flow,” he added. Online bookings made for ecotourism packages at Baralikadu and for guest rooms at Poochimarathur had also to be cancelled.Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive day, Monkey Falls, near Aliyar check post, was closed to tourists due to heavy rain. 

At 161.15 ft on Saturday, the water level in Sholayar dam continues to be high. Inflow was recorded at 2,820.83 cusecs. In the 24 hours ending at 7 am on Saturday, catchments of the dam received 25 mm of rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Baralikkadu Karamadai range

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual