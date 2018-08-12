Coimbatore: Ecotourism events called off in Karamadai range

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Forest department suspended ecotourism activities in Baralikkadu and Poochimarathur from Saturday in view of heavy flow of water in the Bhavani river in the catchment areas of Pillur dam.“It is the first time we are seeing such a heavy flow in the river,” said Karamadai Range Officer T Saravanan.There has been heavy flow in the Bhavani, which originates in the Nilgiris, for the last couple of days, following heavy rains in the region. It passes through the Silent Valley National Park in Kerala before entering Coimbatore.

“We have been offering one-day stay and coracle rides to tourists, who can also bath in the river. The events were suspended due to heavy flow,” he added. Online bookings made for ecotourism packages at Baralikadu and for guest rooms at Poochimarathur had also to be cancelled.Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive day, Monkey Falls, near Aliyar check post, was closed to tourists due to heavy rain.

At 161.15 ft on Saturday, the water level in Sholayar dam continues to be high. Inflow was recorded at 2,820.83 cusecs. In the 24 hours ending at 7 am on Saturday, catchments of the dam received 25 mm of rainfall.