Sheila Stephen, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University's first woman Vice Chancellor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor and Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University Banwarilal Purohit, appointed Sheila Stephen as the university Vice-Chancellor, for three years with effect from the date of her assuming office, a release said on Saturday.Sheila Stephen will be the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The release said Sheila Stephen, had more than 70 research publications in national and international journals, to her credit.“She has carried out a major research project leading to some significant findings on ‘efficacy of integrated development program of movement therapy on physical, behavioural, cognitive and perceptual motor domains of intellectually disabled children’ and an international research project on ‘quality physical education program’,” the release said.

Her overseas academic collaborations cover 14 countries, including Oxford University, London, Springfield College of Physical Education, Massachusetts, USA and Institute of Sport and Exercise Science, Worcester University, London. She has guided 110 M.Phil and 10 Ph.D. scholars, the release said.