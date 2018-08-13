Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK announces Rs 1 crore flood relief to Kerala government

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on August 9 announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to rain ravaged Kerala as a mark of support to the neighbouring state.

The Aluva Shiva Temple which was under water earlier is now slowly getting visible on Sunday evening after the water levels in Periyar river receded. (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK Working President MK Stalin today announced Rs one crore flood relief to the Kerala government, on behalf of his party and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

A DMK statement said, "Unprecedented floods in Kerala have affected many people and has caused damage to properties worth crores."

The party's working president M K Stalin has decided to contribute Rs 1 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

According to the latest official figures, more than 60,000 people, including women, toddlers and senior citizens, have been lodged in various relief camps across 14 districts of the southern state following the unprecedented monsoon rains that triggered floods and landslips in several places.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had yesterday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to those who lost their houses and land in the rain, and Rs 4 lakh to those who lost a member of their family.

The toll in the monsoon fury since August 8 has climbed to 37.

