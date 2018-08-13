DMK cadre held for threatening Tamil Nadu CM, Education Minister on Social Media

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tirupur city police arrested a DMK cadre near Thennampalayam in Tirupur for reportedly posting contents in way of threatening the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and School Education department minister KA Senkottaiyan for not allocating space in Marina beach to bury the departed former Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi.

The arrested person was identified as P Kanakasundaram (37), a construction contractor of Thennampalayam in Tirupur district.

According to the police, after Karunanidhi's demise, there has been a huge outrage among the DMK cadres for not giving permission to bury the body of their late leader.

In this regard, Kanakasundaram wrote a Facebook post, criticizing the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

In the same post, he has reportedly threatened the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and School Education Minister KA Senkottaiyan of dire consequences, if the State Government failed to allocate space in the Marina for the departed leader.

On noticing it, Thennampalayam AIADMK coordinator Ganesan lodged a complaint with the Tirupur police, based on which police launched an official investigation into the matter.

Confirming that the Facebook account belongs to Kanakasundaram, Tirupur South police booked him under various sections including section 506(ii)(Criminal Intimidation) and 505((publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Monday.

Later, he was produced before the judicial magistrate and was remanded under the judicial custody in Coimbatore central prison.Eom/ Prabhakar.