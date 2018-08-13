Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK succession row: True loyalists with me, says Karunanidhi's elder son Alagiri

Alagiri, who was expelled from the DMK in 2014 for criticizing party leaders, told reporters that he poured his anguish about the Dravidian outfit to his father.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri on Monday claimed that true loyalists of M. Karunanidhi, his father and the late DMK President, were with him.

Paying homage to Karunanidhi at his memorial at the Marina Beach here, Alagiri, who was expelled from the DMK in 2014 for criticizing party leaders, told reporters that he poured his anguish about the party to his father.

He said his anguish was about the party and not about the family and the public would come to know the whole story at the appropriate time.

Alagiri declined to comment about the DMK's Executive Committee meeting to be held here on Tuesday, stating that he was no more in the party.

Alagiri aspired to succeed to the DMK's top post but Karunanidhi, when he was alive, preferred his other son M.K. Stalin over the former.

