Home States Tamil Nadu

Former MLA R Chinnasamy expelled from AIADMK

Mr Chinnasamy, hailing from Coimbatore, was also stripped off all party posts, they said and appealed to the AIADMK workers not to have any truck with him.

Published: 13th August 2018 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and Former MLA R Chinnasamy was on Monday expelled from the party for acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the party.

In a joint statement, AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said Chinnasamy, who is also the former Secretary of Anna Thozhir Sangam, the trade union wing of the AIADMK, was expelled from the Primary membership of the AIADMK as he had acted against the party principles and discipline.

Mr Chinnasamy, hailing from Coimbatore, was also stripped off all party posts, they said and appealed to the AIADMK workers not to have any truck with him.

The release did not mention any reason for his expulsion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK R Chinnasamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless