Former MLA R Chinnasamy expelled from AIADMK

By UNI

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and Former MLA R Chinnasamy was on Monday expelled from the party for acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the party.

In a joint statement, AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said Chinnasamy, who is also the former Secretary of Anna Thozhir Sangam, the trade union wing of the AIADMK, was expelled from the Primary membership of the AIADMK as he had acted against the party principles and discipline.

Mr Chinnasamy, hailing from Coimbatore, was also stripped off all party posts, they said and appealed to the AIADMK workers not to have any truck with him.

The release did not mention any reason for his expulsion.