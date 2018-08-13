Security beefed up in Hogenakkal as man tried to kill himself

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/ SALEM: Police presence was beefed up, with over 100 personnel keeping an eagle eye on key locations, in Hogenakkal after a middle-aged man tried to commit suicide on Sunday. Following a spike in inflow to Hogenakkal, trade and tourism activities have been temporarily suspended in the area. Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangathar said that despite tight security, a man tried to kill himself by jumping into the stream. “As a result, we have dispatched over 100 police personnel to the area and strictly prohibited tourism,” he added.

Further, he said that though water level in Hogenakkal has reduced to 1.27 lakh cusecs, the strength of the current was still strong and even experienced swimmers would struggle in the area.

The Hogenakkal police confirmed that the man in question attempted suicide over family problems, and said that counselling was given to him before being handed over to his family. A case was registered against him but the police chose not to disclose his details. Police and Revenue department have established patrols to keep tourists away from the place. The TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board officials predict that water level in Hogenakkal would reach two lakh cusecs if rains persists in Kerala.

Civic body sends relief materials to Kerala

The Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) on Sunday sent relief materials, including clothes, to Kerala that has been ravaged by floods. Many districts in the neighbouring state have been badly affected by floods because of the unprecedented rainfall caused by the south-west monsoon.

The Tamil Nadu government announced `5 crore aid to Kerala and many other states have also extended their support. On its behalf, the SCMC sent relief materials, including 7,540 refurbished dress materials, collected under the Bhogi bucket challenge programme.

In Jaunary, civic body launched the Bhogi bucket challenge initiative to collect used clothes from students for which it established 100 apparel collection centres across the city. The clothes received were refurbished and distributed to old age homes and orphanages. The relief materials was dispatched to Kannur in Kerala by train.

Water enters home

Namakkal: Residents of Komarapalayam, around 50 km from Namakkal, were shifted to Municipality marriage hall and school after Cauvery water entered their homes on Saturday night. Following heavy downpour in Karnataka and Kerala, water was released from Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini dams to Cauvery. The Mettur dam attained its full capacity of 120 ft for the second time on Saturday. Over 70,000 cusecs was discharged from the dam as per Salem district administration, and flood alert was issued to 12 districts, including Namakkal,Tiruchy, Erode etc. River water entered houses in Kalaimahal street and Indra Nagar in Namakkal district.

‘TN should take steps to conserve surplus’

Chennai: The CPI has urged the TN government to take steps to save surplus waters from Kerala and Karnataka in water bodies in drought-hit districts. In a statement, R Mutharasan, CPI state secretary, said TN had received more water from Karnataka and Kerala. In this situation, the State should take steps on a war footing to bring the excess water to water bodies. The government should ensure that water reached the tail end areas of delta districts as Mettur dam had reached its full capacity.

Industrial assns chip in to help flood victims

Coimbatore: Industrialists running micro, small and medium enterprises across the district have come together to lend a helping hand to the people of flood-hit Kerala.Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Coimbatore zone Chairman M Ramesh said, “All the industry associations in the district are known for lending support to the people in times of disaster. During Chennai floods, CII made a good contribution. Now too, we are collecting funds.” J James, district president of Tamilnadu Association for Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) said, “Kerala is witnessing massive floods after 5 decades. This is the time we need to stand with them.”

Farmers urge Collector to order water release

Erode: Farmers from Basur and Kilambadi in Modakurichi taluk urged the district Collector to release water for 2,100 acres under Kurnganpallam canal ayacut. Though water was released for the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) ayacut from August 1, they did not get water to irrigate their farms till date, the farmers complained. Led by a farmer, Sekar, they said that 30 cusecs of the LBP main canal could be released as seepage water for the ayacut as per the already existing government order (G.O.). As the assistant engineer’s post in the Erode PWD remained vacant, an Dharapuram AE, who was given responsibility of the area, refused to release water, they said.