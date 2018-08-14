Home States Tamil Nadu

18 MLAs created situation for floor test to be disqualified: Senior counsel C S Vaidyanathan

They had approached the then Governor to resolve an intra-party issue, over which the then Governor had no power. The complaint lodged by the petitioners, their pleadings before the Speaker and HC.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

MLAs_start_arriving_for_the_floor_test_EPS

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 18 MLAs had created a situation for floor test. Their public speeches of dissent and disharmony were enough for the Assembly Speaker to draw an inference that they deserved disqualification, senior counsel C S Vaidyanathan told the third judge appointed by the Supreme Court to decide the issue.When the arguments on the PILs of the MLAs challenging their disqualification resumed before Justice M Sathyanarayanan on Monday, Vaidyanathan, representing Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said that the dissenting MLAs had created a situation where the confidence of majority enjoyed by his client was put to doubt demanding a floor test. From this very act, an inference could be drawn by the Speaker to disqualify the legislators under the anti-defection law, he added.

They had approached the then Governor to resolve an intra-party issue, over which the then Governor had no power. The complaint lodged by the petitioners, their pleadings before the Speaker and before the High Court entirely relied on B S Yeddyurappa case. But, the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, constituting the first bench, had passed a split verdict, not relying on the Yeddyurappa case, he pointed out.

Natural justice and fair play were the ratio laid down in the Yeddyurappa case, which would be fully applicable to the present case, where 21 days’ time was given for the petitioners to reply to the disqualification notice as against the mandatory seven days. It is true that originally 19 MLAs, including STK Jakkaiyan, were served with the notice. But, Jakkaiyan met the Governor and withdrew his complaint. The same was also informed to the Speaker in writing. Therefore, the Speaker was fully justified in sparing Jakkaiyan, based on the changed circumstances, Vaidyanathan said.

Concluding his submission, the counsel informed the court that senior counsel and former Attorney-General of India Mukul Rohatgi would submit his arguments on behalf of the ruling party whip on Tuesday. Recording the same, the judge posted the plea to August 14 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MLA Foor test Yeddiyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener