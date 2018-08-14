Alagiri opens to Express, says DMK did not oppose government well

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Former Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and second son of the late DMK president, M Karunanidhi, on Monday came out openly about his ‘grouses’ against the party leadership, the main one being that he was not given his due place in the party. In a telephonic conversation with Express, Alagiri answered many questions and clarified why he was upset. Here are the excerpts of the interview:

What forced you to make that statement at your father’s samadhi? Was it because you were not given due place in the party?

Yes

So, what is that you expect?

I do not want to become leader of the party. I want to be a party cadre. I have no longing for posts. Even Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) knew my mind well.

So, you mean you are not allowed to rejoin the DMK ?

Yes. But I am not demanding my re-admission into the party. They should have admitted me into the party on their own. But I think they won’t because he (Stalin) thinks that if I am re-admitted, all will give importance to me and make me a key person in the party. Such is the ‘ketta ennam’ (evil thought) he is nurturing against me.

What is your next political move?

I can’t reveal it now. I have supporters across the State and I have to consult them. But I think, there is no need for me to take a decision. It is already over.

Please explain

The present leadership has failed to oppose AIADMK sufficiently. News about egg scam were doing the rounds. The Chennai-Salem green corridor issue is boiling. Just issuing statements, is it enough? The party has failed to oppose the State government vigorously.

What do all these developments indicate ?

AIADMK kitta soram poittaanga. Avvaluvuthaan’ (They have a secret understanding with the ruling party. That is all).