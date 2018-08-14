Home States Tamil Nadu

Alagiri opens to Express, says DMK did not oppose government well

In a telephonic conversation with Express, Alagiri answered many questions and clarified why he was upset.  Here are the excerpts of the interview: 

Published: 14th August 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

M K Alagiri paying his respects at the samadhi of his father M Karunanithi on Monday | Express

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Former Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and second son of the late DMK president, M Karunanidhi, on Monday came out openly about his ‘grouses’ against the party leadership, the main one being that he was not given his due place in the party. In a telephonic conversation with Express, Alagiri answered many questions and clarified why he was upset.  Here are the excerpts of the interview: 

What forced you to make that statement at your father’s samadhi? Was it because you were not given due place in the party?
Yes
So, what is that you expect?
I do not want to become leader of the party. I want to be a party cadre.  I have no longing for posts. Even Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) knew my mind well. 

So, you mean you are not allowed to rejoin the DMK ?
Yes. But I am not demanding my re-admission into the party. They should have admitted me into the party on their own.  But I think they won’t because he (Stalin) thinks that if I am re-admitted, all will give importance to me and make me a key person in the party. Such is the ‘ketta ennam’ (evil thought) he is nurturing against me.

What is your next political move?
I can’t reveal it now. I have supporters across the State and I have to consult them. But I think, there is no need for me to take a decision. It is already over. 

Please explain
The present leadership has failed to oppose AIADMK sufficiently.  News about egg scam were doing the rounds. The Chennai-Salem green corridor issue is boiling.  Just issuing statements, is it enough? The party has failed to oppose the State government vigorously.  

What do all these developments indicate ? 
AIADMK kitta soram poittaanga. Avvaluvuthaan’ (They have a secret  understanding with the ruling party. That is all).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK president M Karunanidhi Alagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener