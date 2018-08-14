Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam functionary murdered in Acharapakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A functionary of TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) in Maduranthagam was allegedly murdered in the bazaar at Acharapakkam in the early hours on Monday.

“N Balamurugan (38), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Acharapakkam in Kancheepuram district, owned a tea shop in the bazaar. Around 4 am on Monday, he was on his way to open his shop when a gang of six to seven men hiding nearby hacked him and fled the scene on two-wheelers,” said a police officer from the Madurantakam station.

On information, police rushed to the place where Balamurugan was found lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the Madurantakam government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The police said that going by the stab marks on the body, and the eyewitnesses, who saw a few men riding bikes fast, covering faces, there could be six or more men involved in the murder.

Balamurugan was the AMMK’s local village head.

“The motive for the murder is still not clear. Balamurugan was in charge of the Aadi temple festival this year and he had rivals. A few months ago, he had a fight with some AIADMK members of Kancheepuram over a dispute,” said the police officer.Balamurugan is survived by wife Bhavani (34) and two daughters.

The Acharapakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.