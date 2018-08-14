Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK Executive Committee pledges support to MK Stalin

Leaders like Duraimurugan, TR Baalu and others expressed their support to Stalin and urged him to take over the party's mantle.

Published: 14th August 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin (File | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The DMK's Executive Committee on Tuesday made it clear that the party was solidly behind its Working President MK Stalin.

The urgent meeting of the Executive Committee was called at the DMK headquarters here to pass a resolution condoling the death of party President and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The meeting was chaired by Stalin, who is also the Leader of the Oppositon in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

After the passage of the condolence resolution, speaker after speaker including leaders like Duraimurugan, TR Baalu and others expressed their support to Stalin and urged him to take over the party's mantle.

"Working President, lead us as the party President," Duraimurugan said to cheers.

Addressing the gathering, former Union Minister Baalu said in a quivering voice: "The commander of the army is no more. Nobody has to tell who will be the next commander. Stalin has all the qualities to lead."

