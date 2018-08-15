Banners leave cycle track unusable ahead of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's visit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Students returning from school on Tuesday evening found the bicycle track on PT Rajan Salai at KK Nagar here unusable after it had been lined up with AIADMK banners. At least a dozen banners were erected on the stretch, eating all of the footpath adjoining the track and most of the track itself. The banners have been put up ahead of the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's expected visit to Sakthi Vinayagar temple on the road for the community feast on Independence Day.

"Pedestrians and cyclists most definitely cannot use the stretch. In front of some houses, banners have been placed at a height to allow cars to pass through. At some other places, banners have completely blocked access to the road for some houses," said Praveen PS of KK Nagar. With the strengthening chorus against banners that turn into a public nuisance, he said the road had not been dug up too much and supporting structures had been used to erect the banners.

Express had earlier reported that illegal parking along the stretch made cycle rides difficult while pedestrians preferred to use the carriageway itself for the most part. Vinod D of KK Nagar who frequents the stretch said "We are not sure if the supporting structures used to mount the banners are strong enough to withstand strong wind or rain." When contacted, a senior Corporation official said, "We will get it inspected and take necessary action."