Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar criticises Rajinikanth’s remark

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday slammed actor Rajinikanth for making some comments at a meeting convened for condoling the death of late president of DMK, M Karunanidhi, on Monday. The minister said the actor had attempted to gain mileage using the death of a leader and to influence the cadre of that party towards him. He also said it was not a healthy trend to speak politics at a condolence meeting for a departed leader. It showed that the actor lacked political maturity.

The minister was responding to queries of reporters on Rajinikanth’s remarks that the Chief Minister and entire cabinet should have been present during the funeral of Karunanidhi and that the AIADMK should place the photograph of Karunanidhi alongside that of MGR in the latter’s centenary celebrations because the former was instrumental in the latter launching his own political party and making him a filmstar.

“MGR launched AIADMK protesting Karunanidhi. Rajinikanth does not know that MGR had nurtured the growth of DMK through his films. Arignar Anna used to say that if MGR shows his face, that would bring lakhs of votes for the party. Without knowing all these, Rajinikanth says MGR was made an actor by someone else,” the minister said.