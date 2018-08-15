Home States Tamil Nadu

Flood alert in Kollidam as 90K cusec release swells river

Nagapattinam district administration officials made an emergency visit to the block on Tuesday and inspected villages considered to be flood-prone.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM : Nagapattinam district administration on Tuesday placed Kollidam block on full alert as a discharge of 90,000 cusecs swelled the river. The water was released from the Lower Anicut (Keezhanai) in Anaickkarai (Thanjavur district) in the wee hours of Tuesday. Water flow has been smooth and steady and completely filled the riverbed in Kollidam block. Nagapattinam district administration officials made an emergency visit to the block on Tuesday and inspected villages considered to be flood-prone.

Collector S Suresh Kumar led the team, met villagers and advised them to take precautions. He assured them of safety in case the Kollidam breaches its banks or floods through channels. “We are continuously monitoring the flow of water in Kollidam. We have made a study of places affected by flooding in the past and identified villages which are vulnerable to flooding in Kollidam. We are coordinating with officials in Mayiladuthurai, Porayar and Kollidam through VHF equipment and issuing flood alerts on social media as well,” said a PWD-WRO official.

All flood-prone villages in Kollidam block have been warned through loudspeaker announcements and Thandoras. Of the villages that have been issued flood alerts in Kollidam block, three hamlets - Vellamanal in Alakkudi village, Mudhalaimedu Thittu in Mudhalaimedu village and Naadhalpadugai  in Thirumayiladai village – have been declared `dangerously flood-prone’.

Most people reside in huts in the hamlets. Around 3,000 people in all three hamlets have been allotted relief areas in case of an emergency. “We have allotted a wedding hall in Mudhalaimedu for villagers of Naadhalpadugai and Mudhalaimedu and a school in Alakkudi for villagers of Vellamanal. The waters have been flowing through these hamlets but not at a level which could flood the villages,” said a Sirkazhi Revenue official. Officials have formed eight committees in eight taluks, which are led by the tahsildars.

Nagapattinam district administration

