For the first time, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls tricolour on Independence Day

By PTI

CHENNAI: In a first, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today unfurled the Indian tricolour at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the Independence Day.

"On the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Governor Purohit unfurled the national flag for the first time at the Raj Bhavan," a Raj Bhavan release said.

Generally, a governor unfurls the tricolour on the Republic Day on January 26 during a colourful ceremony at the Marina here.

Purohit expressed joy over unfurling the flag for the first time at the Raj Bhavan, his official residence, it said.

Unfurling the flag in the presence of senior Raj Bhavan officials including his Additional Chief Secretary R Rajagopal, and his staff, the Governor recalled the contribution of various freedom fighters in the country's independence struggle, it said.

He pointed out that many persons sacrificed their lives in the country's freedom struggle and said Mahatma Gandhi and former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam, were "examples" in public life.

Purohit recalled his earlier association with Kalam in the Defence Consultative Committee and said, "he led a very simple life," it said.

Meanwhile, in a seperate Independence Day message, the Governor extended his greetings to the people of the state.

"On this day we recall with gratitude the supreme contribution of our freedom fighters. It is important to utilise the freedom that was won after long years of struggle, sacrifice and suffering for the benefit of our countrymen."

"May patriotism fill our thoughts and care and concern for our people dominate our hearts," he said.