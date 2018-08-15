Home States Tamil Nadu

Implementing schemes despite 'challenges' in getting central aid: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Narayanasamy noted that 95 percent of the plan outlay of Rs 6757 crores earmarked for the fiscal 2017-2018 was spent and the funds were used for successful implementation of various welfare schemes.

Published: 15th August 2018

V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said the territorial government has been implementing welfare programmes to benefit all sections although it was "facing challenge" in getting assistance from the Centre.

He was addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Sports complex, where he unfurled the national flag to mark the 72nd Independence Day.

Listing the schemes launched in the last two years, the Chief Minister said, "despite the challenge in getting the Central assistance, the government has been implementing several welfare schemes benefitting different sections.

In his speech, Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on various issues since 2016, said "overcoming all hindrances and obstacles we have been registering impressive success in providing smooth administration.

He noted that 95 percent of the plan outlay of Rs 6757 crores earmarked for the fiscal 2017-2018 was spent and the funds were used for successful implementation of various welfare schemes.

The government had written off crop loans totalling Rs 19 crores due to banks from farmers, in response to the request made by them, he said.

Earlier, Narayanasamy inspected a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry armed police and took salute at the march past by various contingents.

He also presented the President's police medals for distinguished and meritorious services to two officials.

Meanwhile, students from various parts of the state also performed cultural programmes to mark the occasion.

Ministers, MLAs including the nominated members, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Director General of Police S Sundari Nanda, freedom fighters and officials of various departments were among those present.

 

