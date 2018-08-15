Nadar Sangam officials booked for swindling funds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Central Crime Branch has registered a case against the Nellai-Thoothukudi Nadar Magamai Paripalana Sangam secretary and other officer-bearers for having misappropriated more than Rs 13 crore from the association. Based on a complaint lodged by T Padmanabhan, sangam president, the police have registered a case against A N Vikaramaraja of K K Nagar and office-bearers - N Azhagukarasi of Kolathur, N Aarthi Arasan, K Kumar, M Muralidaran, accountant, and Joe Kingston.

According to the complaint, Vikaramaraja was elected as one of the secretaries of the sangam in 2009. “In 2015, the association built two schools in Kottivakkam for which Vikaramaraja was appointed as principal. During his tenure, he created a new post of director-administration and assigned Azhagukarasi to it, who had earlier worked as the office clerk. They also claimed to have got permission to get affiliation from the CBSE education board in New Delhi for both schools and also to have got no objection certificate from the state government,” Padmanabhan alleged.

Later, a six-member committee set up to cross-check the accounts of the association found fake documents and receipts and unearthed embezzlement of the sangam’s funds. “Vikramaraja invested in his own finance company the money that he swindled from the school. For this, he used help of the accountant, the building contractor and the other office-bearers and gave them money taken from the association illegally,” the FIR read.

On Tuesday, cases were registered against them under sections of the IPC including forgery and falsification of accounts. “We are probing the case and further action will be taken,” said a senior police officer. It is to be noted that in 2015, there was a tussle for control over the association.