Proposal to deepen basin of Thoothukudi harbour

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has recommended a proposal to deepen the Thoothukudi harbour basin and approach channel to handle 15.02 metres draught vessels besides modifying the port entrance, to the Ministry of Environment, Forests (MoEF) and Climate Change subject to the condition there is no adverse impact on coastal eco-system and on marine organisms. Sources indicated that TNSCZMA has recommended the Rs 5,720 crore project proposal to MoEF for according green signal. The clearance is mandatory as Thoothukudi port is close to eco- sensitive zone which has pearl banks, corals and chank beds.

This comes after Ministry of Environment and Forests asking the National Institute of Oceanography or any other institute specialising in marine ecology to study the impact of dredging and dumping on marine ecology and draw up a management plan.The project also includes construction of six berths and strengthening and upgrade of existing berths one to nine. As per Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2011, foreshore facilities for the activities and operations of ports and harbours are permissible activities, but they require the consent of Ministry of Environment.

The TNSCZMA has putforth certain conditions while recommending for MoEF clearance. The conditions include ensuring no adverse impact on the coastal eco-system and on marine organisms. It also suggested that impact on corals, marine organisms, turtle nestings due to the construction in the long run should be evaluated and monitored through a panel of experts in which ecologists should be included. Another condition putforth by TNSCZMA is adequate mitigation measures to be taken to prevent oil spillage and its adverse impact.

It has also recommended that only those structures which are envisaged in the proposal and are essential should be constructed. It also recommended that the shoreline evolution should be monitored periodically through reputed institutions and remedial measures need to be planned to prevent erosion if any on the adjacent coastal areas.

Currently, VOC port has a draft constraint of 12.8 m, which allows only partially loaded Panamax vessels to enter. Fully loaded Panamax vesses and cape-size vessels cannot enter the port and they have to do partial offloading at anchorage.Similarly, channel width limitations also restrict the entry of large vessels. The new proposal plans to increase the length of approach channel from 3.80km to 10.35km where the natural depth is available at 17.20 metres. It also plans to increase the width of port entrance from 153 metres to 230 metres to cater to safe entry of large size vessels.

