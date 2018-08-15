Raise memorial for Kamaraj on Marina: Dakshina Mara Nadar Sangam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The row over setting up a memorial for the late Chief Minister K Kamaraj on Marina that has been going on for the past one week is yet to subside. Perhaps using this occasion, Dakshina Mara Nadar Sangam on Tuesday urged the State government to raise a befitting memorial for Kamaraj near the Light House on Marina where his statue is located.

ALSO READ | Indian Express archives say Marina not sought for late Tamil Nadu CM Kamaraj

Ever since the row over allocating space for burial of Karunanidhi on the Marina started after his death, there have been charges and counter charges about Karunanidhi denying space for setting up a memorial for Kamaraj who died in 1975, during his tenure as Chief Minister.

In a statement here, the sangam said at present most of the people visiting the city could not go to Gandhi Mandapam all the way to pay homage to Kamaraj. As such, a new memorial should be raised on three acres around Kamaraj’s statue which was unveiled by the past Governor Mohanlal Sukhadia. The sangam said that in the memorial, achievements of Kamaraj in the fields of education, industries, electricity and in constructing dams should be displayed for future generations. The statement also said the Tamil Nadu government should accomplish this immediately.