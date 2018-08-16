Braveheart who chased away leopard with log to save child honoured with Kalpana Chawla award 

Home States Tamil Nadu

At Periyakallar Estate, near Valparai, in Coimbatore district, a 46-year-old woman chased away a leopard which bounced on her daughter. Her only defence was a log.

Muthumari receives the Kalpana Chawla award from the CM | P Jawahar

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI : One may have learnt in Sangam literature about a Tamil woman who chased away a tiger with a muram (winnowing pan) when the animal came to her paddy drying yard. In modern times too there seems to be a replica of that woman’s calibre. At Periyakallar Estate, near Valparai, in Coimbatore district, a 46-year-old woman chased away a leopard which bounced on her daughter. Her only defence was a log. On Independence Day, I Muthumari received the Kalpana Chawla award for bravery from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The award carries Rs 5 lakh.

Recalling May 25, the date of the incident, with tears rolling down her cheeks, she told Express after receiving the award, “We used to keep logs for cooking near my house. In the evening, a shrill voice ‘amma kaapathunga’ (save me amma) came from her daughter.  I came out of my house and saw the feline pushing my daughter Sathya (11) by her shoulder.  With nobody to help me, I mustered courage. I have to save my child. I took a big log and thrashed the leopard on the central part of its back.  The leopard left my daughter and bounded away.” Soon, neighbours came to her rescue. 

Muthumari hails from Tirunelveli district, but lives in Valparai. She is working as a labourer in Periyakallar Estate.  Her husband left her a few years ago and she has been toiling to bring up her son who is studying  Class 10 and Sathya. “Once upon a time, I was wondering whether I could have a glimpse of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and I could stand near her.  Now, I have met Palaniswami. I am so happy,” she says. Asked what she plans to do with the award, Muthumari said “Enakke onnum theriyala’ (I don’t know). But, after a pause, she said she would use the money for educating her children. 

