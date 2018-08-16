Edappadi K Palaniswami announces pension hike for freedom fighters, families on Independence Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday unfurled Tricolour on the ramparts of Fort St George to mark Independence day celebrations and hiked the pension and family pension for freedom fighters. In his address, he recalled the contribution made by freedom fighters in getting independence for the country. He said the monthly pension being given to them now would be hiked from Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000. Similarly, the pension for the families of freedom fighters would be hiked from Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500. A similar hike would be effected in the pension being given to the legal heirs of freedom fighters.

The Public Affairs Centre based in Bengaluru has, in its annual report for 2018, hailed Tamil Nadu as the second best State in good governance, the chief minister said and gave a long list of achievements of the State government in every field.

Stating that the government had decided to ban use and throw plastics from January 1, 2019, Palaniswami appealed to the public and traders to cooperate with the government in implementing this keeping in mind the welfare of future generations.

A police contingent performs march past during

Independence day celebrations on Wednesday (EPS | P Jawahar)

Pointing out that the government had got a historic verdict from the Supreme Court for formation of Cauvery River Water Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to ensure monthly release of water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, he said that in June, the State received 9.19 tmcft of water. In July, Karnataka should release 31.24 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu but the State had received more than one lakh cusecs of water at Mettur dam thanks to Mother Nature’s blessings. After a gap of five years, Mettur dam reached its full capacity two times, he said.

Hoax bomb threat

Police are trying to trace a person who made a phone call to the city control room on Wednesday that a bomb will go off during the Independence Day parade opposite the SecretariatSHG gets `1.2L aidCoporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan on Wednesday handed over a cheque for `1.2 lakh to the Madha Magalir self-help group that comprises transgenders from Thiruvottriyur

Guv unfurls Tricolour at Raj Bhavan for first time

Chennai: For the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, the Tricolour was hoisted by a Governor. Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the National Flag and also inspected a guard of honour given by personnel of Central forces. It is to be noted that the State Governor used to hoist the Tricolour both on Republic Day and on Independence Day.

In 1974, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi took up this with the Centre and ensured that Chief Ministers of States unfurled the Tricolour on the Independence Day. So, from then on, the Governor has been hoisting the National Flag only on Republic Day but would host the ‘At Home’ reception on the Independence Day as well as the Republic day at Raj Bhavan. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other dignitaries attended the At Home reception hosted by the Governor

Transwomen celebrate at newly-opened shelter

Chennai: Around 100 transgenders gathered to commemorate Independence Day at the newly-opened second shelter for homeless transgenders at Egmore. Six months after Greater Chennai Corporation closed the city’s first such night shelter due to non-performance, a second was opened about a month ago at Egmore.

This shelter is now being run by Thozhi, an NGO which works towards empowerment of transwomen community. Independence Day celebrations organised by the NGO turned out to be an opportunity for the people living at the shelter to unwind. “Many were reminded about their school days after they took part in cultural activities that we had organised today. Everyone forgot their worries and this was a rare sight,” said Sudha, co-founder of the NGO. The shelter which currently has only 10 occupants, can accommodate many more, said Sudha