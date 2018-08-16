Home States Tamil Nadu

Flash flood: One dead, hundreds of houses submerged in Valparai

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Coimbatore: A 42-year-old woman died after a flash flood submerged her home in the Manampalli tribal settlement of Valparai in the early hours of Thursday. 

A Velankani, died of drowning after flood waters entered her home following heavy rains in the area, said officials. However, her husband Arokiasamy had a miraculous escape as he managed to rush out of the couple's home.

Police and Revenue department officials have rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. 

Meanwhile, rain water coming from the hills has inundated low lying areas of Valparai. Hundreds of residents in the low lying areas have been evacuated and been shifted to the temporary camps, added officials. 

In the rain, as many as 20 incidents of landslides were reported including two landslips on Pollachi-Valparai road. Similarly, the road between Sholayur and the neighbouring Palakkad district of Kerala was also destroyed.

The public transport also has come to a standstill at Valparai town due to the floods. As a precautionary measure, power supply has been switched off in the town.

