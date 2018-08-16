Home States Tamil Nadu

Flood alert given as Thamirabarani river overflows

The Maruthur anaicut, the seventh water obstructing structure in Thamirabarani river, has overflown after several years, on Wednesday. Over 4000 cusecs of flood water has been released.

Published: 16th August 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI : Thamirabarani river witnesses brimful flow of water on Wednesday owing to the downpour at catchment areas of Thamirabarani at western ghats.  Flood alerts had been given to the people living in low lying areas.  By 6.30 pm on Wednesday, the water flow at Maruthur anaicut was 12000 cusec. The Maruthur anaicut, the seventh water obstructing structure in Thamirabarani river, has overflown after several years, on Wednesday. Over 4000 cusecs of flood water has been released into four main irrigation channels to feed the 53 system tanks.

ALSO READ | Torrential downpour forces 200 families to evacuate

Sub-collector MS Prashanth said that the people living along the low lying areas on the banks of Thamirabarani have been given flood alert and asked to move to safer locations. Revenue officials had been deputed to monitor the situation, he added. 

PWD has opened the shutters of irrigation channels Melakal and Keelakal branching off from Maruthur anaicut, and water has been released to its full capacity of 1500 cusec and 500 cusec respectively. Similarly, 1000 cusec each has been released into Vadakal and Thenkal channels that routes from Srivaikuntam anaicut. And the remaining surplus water will flow downstream and recharge the drinking  water schemes along the Kurangani and Valavallan check dams before discharging into Bay of Bengal, said a PWD officer. 

Even as surplus waters flows through the river Thamirabarani, the farmers belong to Udangudi and Sathankulam blocks had again urged the district administration to open waters into Sadayaneri canal that feeds 13 minor irrigation tanks in Udangudi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thamirabarani river Tamil Nadu monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States