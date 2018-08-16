Flood alert given as Thamirabarani river overflows

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI : Thamirabarani river witnesses brimful flow of water on Wednesday owing to the downpour at catchment areas of Thamirabarani at western ghats. Flood alerts had been given to the people living in low lying areas. By 6.30 pm on Wednesday, the water flow at Maruthur anaicut was 12000 cusec. The Maruthur anaicut, the seventh water obstructing structure in Thamirabarani river, has overflown after several years, on Wednesday. Over 4000 cusecs of flood water has been released into four main irrigation channels to feed the 53 system tanks.

Sub-collector MS Prashanth said that the people living along the low lying areas on the banks of Thamirabarani have been given flood alert and asked to move to safer locations. Revenue officials had been deputed to monitor the situation, he added.

PWD has opened the shutters of irrigation channels Melakal and Keelakal branching off from Maruthur anaicut, and water has been released to its full capacity of 1500 cusec and 500 cusec respectively. Similarly, 1000 cusec each has been released into Vadakal and Thenkal channels that routes from Srivaikuntam anaicut. And the remaining surplus water will flow downstream and recharge the drinking water schemes along the Kurangani and Valavallan check dams before discharging into Bay of Bengal, said a PWD officer.

Even as surplus waters flows through the river Thamirabarani, the farmers belong to Udangudi and Sathankulam blocks had again urged the district administration to open waters into Sadayaneri canal that feeds 13 minor irrigation tanks in Udangudi.