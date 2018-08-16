Home States Tamil Nadu

Hypertension in pregnant women, new focus for government

The Health Department, as part of its initiatives to further bring it down to a single digit, has launched the pregnancy-induced hypertension awareness programme.

Published: 16th August 2018

CHENNAI: With 22 -24 per cent of maternal deaths happening due to hypertension among pregnant mothers, the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday launched a pregnancy-induced hypertension awareness programme. Launching the programme at the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore here, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the maternal mortality rate of Tamil Nadu was 62 per one lakh live births. 

The Health Department, as part of its initiatives to further bring it down to a single digit, has launched the pregnancy-induced hypertension awareness programme.“Now, 22-24 percent of maternal deaths are due to pregnancy-induced hypertension. Awareness should be there even among rural women about the complications it would cause to the pregnant women. Any pregnant woman, who has over 130/90 blood pressure, should be considered as a risk group and every day monitoring the BP is recommended,” said Dr. S Shobha, Director-in-charge, Government Hospital for Women and Children. The programme at the state level will be monitored by the Health secretary, and at the district level by the District Collectors.

