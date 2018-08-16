Locals upset over officials’ stand on GEC

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI : Villagers expressed disappointment after district authorities failed to pass resolutions against the proposed Chennai- Salem eight-lane road project at Grama Sabha meetings in village panchayats of the district. Resolutions were reportedly passed only in 20 percent of village panchayats, however, the copies of resolutions that were passed, were not handed over to villagers.

“When contacted, the officials said that the copies would be given back to the villagers only after getting approval from higher officials,” said C Alagesan, member of CPM, Tiruvannamalai.