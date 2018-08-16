Home States Tamil Nadu

Locals upset over officials’ stand on GEC

Villagers expressed disappointment after district authorities failed to pass resolutions against the proposed Chennai- Salem eight-lane road project at Grama Sabha meetings in village panchayats of th

Published: 16th August 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI : Villagers expressed disappointment after district authorities failed to pass resolutions against the proposed Chennai- Salem eight-lane road project at Grama Sabha meetings in village panchayats of the district. Resolutions were reportedly passed only in 20 percent of village panchayats, however, the copies of resolutions that were passed, were not handed over to villagers. 
“When contacted, the officials said that the copies would be given back to the villagers only after getting approval from higher officials,” said C Alagesan, member of CPM, Tiruvannamalai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States