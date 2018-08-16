Home States Tamil Nadu

No middle ground: TM Krishna

Krishna, however, re-affirmed his declaration to sing Carnatic renditions on Jesus and Allah in this e-mail interview with Express.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By M S AAdhithya
Express News Service

TIRUCHY : On Monday T M Krishna performed at LV Memorial concert organised by Rasika Ranjana Sabha at Oorvashi Hall in Tiruchy. The show had a few bold variations like doing away with the Carnatic staple mridangam, and let the violin to lead. The concert generated much interest in the wake of Krishna’s response to trolls of singers OS Arun and Nityasri Mahadevan. But  he did not render any Carnatic-style numbers on Jesus or Allah as he had promised to release such a song every month. 

Krishna, however, re-affirmed his declaration to sing Carnatic renditions on Jesus and Allah in this e-mail interview.

Excerpts:
 
Why choose an aggressive step like releasing Carnatic number on Allah or Jesus? 
It is surprising anyone will call this step aggressive considering the fact that people who have been attacked viciously have been Carnatic musicians. In the face of the onslaught the response has to be firm and musical. Threat was and is being used to control musicians and we cannot succumb to it. This is a positive response that celebrates the true nature of Carnatic  music. 

Wasn’t any other way considered to express solidarity with those who make or support Islam or Christian Carnatic music? 
Please understand that there is no middle ground here. Either you believe that Carnatic music must be multi-religious or hold on to the parochial view that this is Hindu music. It is by singing songs on Allah and Jesus that we show solidarity for those who have in the past and present composed or sung such compositions. 

The Carnatic music world has also seen itself as representative of upper-caste Hindu music and hence Christian and Islamic content have to been presented on concert stages to change this mind-set.

How has the response been so far?
It has been good. But this is not about responses, it is about making public a Carnatic repertoire that is all encompassing. This is a long journey. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rasika Ranjana Sabha T M Krishna LV Memorial concert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States