Home States Tamil Nadu

Parts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli under water; flood alert for delta districts

Vehicle movement between TN and Kerala via Puliyarai border was stopped following landslides on Wednesday evening with Sengottai - Kollam railway line being temporarily closed.

Published: 16th August 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sreemathi M & Aruvel Raj C
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/TIRUNELVELI : With heavy rains pounding the Western Ghats as well as southern Tamil Nadu, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts were badly hit on Wednesday. Villages have been cut off by landslides, damaged roads and bridges. Search operations were launched for 13 fishermen who ventured into the sea Tuesday from Chinna Muttom in Nagercoil and had not returned. A search was also undertaken for two fishermen dragged into the Thamirabharani, which is in spate, near Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari district. M Prabhu (35), from Sivakasi, drowned at Puliyaruvi in Tirunelveli. 

Vehicle movement between TN and Kerala via Puliyarai border was stopped following landslides on Wednesday evening with Sengottai - Kollam railway line being temporarily closed.  As many as 149 families in Kanniyakumari were shifted to relief camps. Officials said a landslide near Aathivilai in Eraniel across a railway track, delayed the Guruvayur Express by an hour. Release of water from Perunchani and Chittar dams led to landslides in Pathukani, Keeriparai, and Valliyamalai.

ALSO READ | Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris to get heavy rains

Flood alert was issued for low-lying areas in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. A breach in Sathanpatru pond near Sengottai in Tirunelveli and discharge of 1300 cusec from Adavinainar dam left 750 acres of paddy and banana plantations swamped. With more water likely to be released from Karnataka to Mettur, the government has started precautionary measures to evacuate people from low-lying areas in the Cauvery delta. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea with heavy rain predicted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South West Monsoon Rain tamil Nadu rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States