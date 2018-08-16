Parts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli under water; flood alert for delta districts

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/TIRUNELVELI : With heavy rains pounding the Western Ghats as well as southern Tamil Nadu, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts were badly hit on Wednesday. Villages have been cut off by landslides, damaged roads and bridges. Search operations were launched for 13 fishermen who ventured into the sea Tuesday from Chinna Muttom in Nagercoil and had not returned. A search was also undertaken for two fishermen dragged into the Thamirabharani, which is in spate, near Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari district. M Prabhu (35), from Sivakasi, drowned at Puliyaruvi in Tirunelveli.

Vehicle movement between TN and Kerala via Puliyarai border was stopped following landslides on Wednesday evening with Sengottai - Kollam railway line being temporarily closed. As many as 149 families in Kanniyakumari were shifted to relief camps. Officials said a landslide near Aathivilai in Eraniel across a railway track, delayed the Guruvayur Express by an hour. Release of water from Perunchani and Chittar dams led to landslides in Pathukani, Keeriparai, and Valliyamalai.

ALSO READ | Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris to get heavy rains

Flood alert was issued for low-lying areas in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. A breach in Sathanpatru pond near Sengottai in Tirunelveli and discharge of 1300 cusec from Adavinainar dam left 750 acres of paddy and banana plantations swamped. With more water likely to be released from Karnataka to Mettur, the government has started precautionary measures to evacuate people from low-lying areas in the Cauvery delta. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea with heavy rain predicted.