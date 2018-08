Power supply to be suspended tomorrow from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended on August 17 from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas in view of maintenance work: Thervoykandigai: Thervoykandigai Industrial Complex, Karadiputhur, Kollanoor, Siruvada, Panjalai, Amerambedu, Kumallor, MN Kandigai, Periyapuliyur.Velachery: Old Taramani, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Anbazhagan Nagar, Thiruvallur Salai, Natarajan Nagar, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi St, Gandhi Salai, Thiruveethi Amman Koil St, Vellala St.

Kottivakkam: Bharati Nagar and Avenue, Jaganathan St on ECR, KK Road, Kottivakkam Kuppam, Palkalai Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar 1st and 2nd St, New Colony, AGS colony.Tiruvanmiyur: Part of L.B.road, 4th West St to 12th West Street Kamaraj Nagar, Canal Road, Ranganathpuram, Judges Avenue, Pathyway, Rathinam Nagar, Mangaleri Part, ECR part, Appasamy apartment, Rajaji Nagar 1 St, Ganesh Nagar, Nathan complex and TNHB colony.Taramani: Pillayar Koil St, Nehru St, Thiruvalluvar St, Kalikundram, Kanagam, Periyar St, Anna St.