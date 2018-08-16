Resolution adopted against GEC

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI : Independence Day gram sabha meetings were held in all panchayats in the district on Wednesday. It was conducted in 251 panchayats. In Nallampalli, women walked out of the gram sabha meeting demanding the immediate closure of all TASMAC shops in their panchayat after officials refused to pass their demand as a resolution. Similarly, people of Manjavadi adopted a resolution against the proposed greenfield express highway. The meetings in Irulapattialso saw walkout in protest against the 8-lane project.