RS Mugilan stages hunger strike in jail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning the arrest of May-17 Movement Coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi on sedition charges, human rights activist and remand prisoner RS Mugilan staged a hunger strike inside the Madurai Central Prison on Wednesday. He later called it off at 4 pm.Mugilan said in his petition to SP (Prison) Urmila that he was staging the hunger strike to exert pressure to release Thirumurugan Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Chennai police commissioner on the arrest of ‘May 17 Movement’ coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi, within three weeks. The notice was issued by SHRC after Henri Tiphagne of Human Rights Defenders’ Alert - India wrote to the commission on August 10.