Six dams overflow in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI : Due to the abundant rainfall in the Western Ghats in the past 72 hours, at least six dams in the district including Papanasam and Servalaru are overflowing and many ponds in the district are experiencing a steady influx of water, bringing cheer to the farmers and the other citizens. There was flooding in the Thamirabarani as over 20,000 cusecs of water have been released into the river since Tuesday night. As surplus water was discharged from Servalaru dam, Mundanthurai Iron Bridge became submerged and places such as Karaiyaru, Servalaru and Mundanthurai became isolated.

Though the water inflow was reduced later, vehicles were not allowed to use the bridge owing to soil erosion and because there were big trees fallen on the bridge. Hundreds of devotees who came to Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple had to walk to Keezhanai area. Due to incessant rains, places in Manjolai estate such as Kuthiraivetti, Kakach, and Nalumukku experienced a power outage. According to farmers, both Servalaru and Papanasam dams are overflowing after a gap of five years. On Wednesday alone, the water level in the Papanasam dam rose by 13 feet while it rose in Servalaru by 6 feet.

Tourists were barred from taking a bath in all major Falls in the district including Manimutharu, Agastiyar, Peraruvi, Aintharuvi, and Pazhayaruvi. Sources said that a tourist, identified as M Prabhu (35) from Sivakasi, was reportedly washed away on Wednesday morning, when he was taking a bath at Puliyaruvi, despite a ban. He had come there with his friends. The body was recovered and sent to the Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy.