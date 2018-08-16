Home States Tamil Nadu

Six dams overflow in Tirunelveli district

Due to the abundant rainfall in the Western Ghats in the past 72 hours, at least six dams in the district including Papanasam and Servalaru are overflowing and many ponds in the district are experienc

Published: 16th August 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : Due to the abundant rainfall in the Western Ghats in the past 72 hours, at least six dams in the district including Papanasam and Servalaru are overflowing and many ponds in the district are experiencing a steady influx of water, bringing cheer to the farmers and the other citizens. There was flooding in the Thamirabarani as over 20,000 cusecs of water have been released into the river since Tuesday night. As surplus water was discharged from Servalaru dam, Mundanthurai Iron Bridge became submerged and places such as Karaiyaru, Servalaru and Mundanthurai became isolated.

ALSO READ | Flood alert given as Thamirabarani river overflows

Though the water inflow was reduced later, vehicles were not allowed to use the bridge owing to soil erosion and because there were big trees fallen on the bridge. Hundreds of devotees who came to Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple had to walk to Keezhanai area. Due to incessant rains, places in Manjolai estate such as Kuthiraivetti, Kakach, and Nalumukku experienced a power outage. According to farmers, both Servalaru and Papanasam dams are overflowing after a gap of five years. On Wednesday alone, the water level in the Papanasam dam rose by 13 feet while it rose in Servalaru by 6 feet.

ALSO READ | Torrential downpour forces 200 families to evacuate

Tourists were barred from taking a bath in all major Falls in the district including Manimutharu, Agastiyar, Peraruvi, Aintharuvi, and Pazhayaruvi. Sources said that a tourist, identified as M Prabhu (35) from Sivakasi, was reportedly washed away on Wednesday morning, when he was taking a bath at Puliyaruvi, despite a ban. He had come there with his friends. The body was recovered and sent to the Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Western Ghats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States