Stalin wishes Atal Bihari Vajpayee speedy recovery

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK working president M K Stalin today wished ailing former Prime Minister and BJP leader A B Vajpayee a speedy recovery.

In a tweet, Stalin, also leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said "Extremely concerned to hear about the health condition of Vajpayee.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the senior leader and we join them in wishing him a speedy recovery."

The 93-year-old Vajpayee's condition remains critical and he continues to be on advanced life-support system, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) said today.