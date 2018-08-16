Tamil Nadu announces 2 per cent sub-quota for sportspersons, high-level panel to fix guidelines

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that a two per cent sub-quota in certain posts in State government departments and public sector undertakings of the State government would be provided for sportspersons who win medals in State and national sport events as well as for those who take part in international events. He made the announcement in his Independence day speech at Fort St George. A high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan will be formed to create detailed guidelines to implement the quota.

Stating that the State government had implemented many welfare schemes for sportspersons, he said the two per cent sub-quota would be applicable to those who win gold, silver and bronze medals in senior-level national sports and State-level events. Those representing India from Tamil Nadu in international events would also be eligible, even if they did not win any medal, he said.

“At present, the quota for sportspersons is only in certain services i.e in forest department subordinate posts and in uniformed services. Ten per cent of the total vacancies of the recruitment has already been earmarked for sportspersons. So, the number of sportspersons benefitting will go up considerably. Hereafter, even in other services, the sportspersons can have reservation,” official sources explained.