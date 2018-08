By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a seven-day state mourning and holiday tomorrow as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died today.

In a statement, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan declared August 17 as a holiday for educational institutions, state government offices, public sector undertakings and government controlled bodies.

State mourning will be observed throughout the state for seven days from August 16 to August 22, she said.

During the period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment, it added.