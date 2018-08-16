Tamil Nadu: Seven fishermen hurt as lightning strikes

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Seven fishermen were injured as lightning struck them while they were fishing on Wednesday night.

According to police, seven fishermen of Soalinagar here ventured into the sea in a mechanized vessel owned by one Gurunathan of Vambakeerappalayam on August 13.

As they were fishing 23 nautical miles off Kadapakkam coast late last evening, lightning struck them causing injuries to all the seven and the boat was damaged.

They immediately returned to the Puducherry fishing harbour from where their relatives took them to the government general hospital and got them admitted.

It is stated that one fishermen Sudhakar who sustained injuries in his face lost vision in one eye.

All of them were being treated at the ICU, police added.