Will not be cowed down by any flutter: M K Stalin to cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two days after his brother M K Alagiri claimed that true loyalists of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were with him, working president M K Stalin on Wednesday said he would not be cowed down by any flutter, created from within or outside the party.In a letter to his party cadre, Stalin vowed to face any challenge to protect the party. “I was raised by Kalaignar; (I) will not be cowed down by (any) flutter. I will overcome any challenge created from within and outside the party with the help of the dear supporters of Kalaignar,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said political rivals were more concerned about what was happening in DMK in the post-Karunanidhi era. “The Central rulers (BJP) are sowing communalism and snatching away the State’s rights. Political rivals are showing more concern than us to know what is happening in our party in the wake of Thalaivar (leader - Karunanidhi)’s loss,” he said. The rivals are nursing the fond hope that they can make a “mountain out of a molehill”, he said. Claiming that Tamil Nadu had done well during DMK rule, he alleged the ruling AIADMK had left the State in “shambles”.

Minister blames DMK for Marina row

Chennai: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday turned the tables on DMK working president MK Stalin for the State government’s refusal to allot land for the burial of his father M Karunanidhi’s body on the Marina. “What he sowed, he reaped”, Jayakumar said. Talking to media, he said five cases were filed against raising a memorial for the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa on the Marina and other issues, only at the behest of DMK. “So, only these cases stood against allotting land for Karunanidhi and not the State government.”